Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Act Takes Katie Piper's Breath Away, Actor Responds

After surprising fans with her look as an acid attack survivor in the first looks of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone took it a notch higher with the trailer that was unveiled recently. The actor stepping into the shoes of Laxmi Agarwal won hearts galore, not just of her fans and netizens, but also the celeberities. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack surivivor, had given her thumbs up to the Meghna Gulzar directorial. However, the movie’s impact has not been restricted to India, an acid attack survivor from abroad too was overwhelmed after coming across the trailer. Katie stated that the trailer had taken her breath away, while adding that it took her three to four viewings for her for it all to sink in. Deepika was touched by her note and conveyed her gratitude, while expressing an intention to meet her.

Taking to Twitter, Katie shared a note, “Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it to all sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in Indian. Based on true events the film follows Maltis traumatic medical jounrey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker, a man couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Maltis face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph.” (sic) Deepika Padukone was overwhelmed and wrote, “Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon...!@KatiePiper_"

Here are the posts

Katie Piper like Laxmi Agarwal was attacked by her ex-boyfriend with acid in 2008. The attack had rendered her blind in one eye and damage to her face. However, she recovered not just physically but also mentally, after which she has featured in a documentary and written a book about her story.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead. Deepika Padukone also turns a producer with the movie. Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 11, 2020.

