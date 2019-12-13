Deepika Padukone's Picture With Trainer Is The Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; See Pic

Deepika Padukone is known amongst her fans for her passion and hardworking nature. The actor's trainer recently posted a story with her. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a motivating post on her Instagram story with the actor.

Deepika Padukone’s trainer posts a motivating picture with the actor

Deepika Padukone’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala put up a story with a picture taken at the actor’s gym. In the post made by Yasmin Karachiwala, she can be seen in a sleepy mood while Deepika Padukone can be seen all energetic and happy. In the story, she has mentioned how only Deepika Padukone can get her to work out at 6 in the morning. She has also written about how she cannot believe how she really is at work at this hour. In the selfie taken, Deepika Padukone can be seen in her natural element with no make-up and hair tied up into a messy bun. Have a look at the story here.

Chhapaak trailer receives love from viewers

The trailer of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was released recently. The plot of the film revolves around the real-life of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is much-anticipated as the trailer of the film was loved by the audience. Have a look at the reactions here.

What a stunning, powerful lady and what a smashing trailer. Wish more women in real life find this courage. Hope we teach our kids the difference between self-worth and appearance.#CHHAPAAKhttps://t.co/5UKRjiB408 — Sweta Kaushal (@SwetaKaushal) December 10, 2019

So brave... So brave... She started out as a model with a big question mark whether she can act. And now she doesn't need her face to lead a film from the front. And tell an important story like this, not just as an actor but as a producer. So brave... So brave... #Chhapaak https://t.co/kVOWMIcUFR — PDG (@PratimDGupta) December 10, 2019

It can be right to say that #Chhapaak will also be @meghnagulzar’s best film yet. Acid attacks are vindictive & destructive crimes... But to exhibit the strength of survivors like Malti itself is applaud-worthy. This isn’t a film, it’s a revolution to change society! #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/p07kITTVYK — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) December 10, 2019

