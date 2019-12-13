The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Deepika Padukone's Picture With Trainer Is The Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; See Pic

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone's trainer recently put up a story with the actor. Take a look at the picture here. Read all about what she had to say about her training

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is known amongst her fans for her passion and hardworking nature. The actor's trainer recently posted a story with her. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a motivating post on her Instagram story with the actor.

Deepika Padukone’s trainer posts a motivating picture with the actor

Deepika Padukone’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala put up a story with a picture taken at the actor’s gym. In the post made by Yasmin Karachiwala, she can be seen in a sleepy mood while Deepika Padukone can be seen all energetic and happy. In the story, she has mentioned how only Deepika Padukone can get her to work out at 6 in the morning. She has also written about how she cannot believe how she really is at work at this hour. In the selfie taken, Deepika Padukone can be seen in her natural element with no make-up and hair tied up into a messy bun. Have a look at the story here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fan Account (@teamdeepikain) on

Read Chhapaak: Anupam Kher Proud Of Student Deepika Padukone As He Shares Actress' Unseen Pic

Read Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's Act Takes Katie Piper's Breath Away, Actor Responds

Chhapaak trailer receives love from viewers

The trailer of the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was released recently. The plot of the film revolves around the real-life of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is much-anticipated as the trailer of the film was loved by the audience. Have a look at the reactions here.

Read Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Favourite Cricketer; Emphasises On The Importance Of Sports

Read Deepika Padukone Becomes Sexiest Asian Woman Of The Decade; Alia Bhatt Tops The 2019 List

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST