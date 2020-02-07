Union Budget
Deepika Padukone's Updated Net Worth Is THIS Much After 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone has shown a very fast growth since she established herself as one of the most talented actors. Read more to know about her net worth. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most influential actors of the current Bollywood industry. She has managed to establish herself as one of the highest-paid actors for the last 3 years. Deepika has also managed to make it to the Hollywood screens by playing a prominent role in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Her acting skills have gotten her the respect and work she deserves. A number of directors and producers have termed her as the female "Hit Machine". Read more to know about Deepika Padukone’s net worth. 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Vs Taapsee Pannu: Who Styled The Shimmer Pants Like A Pro?

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals The Nicest Thing Ranveer Told Her After Watching 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone's net worth:

  • Deepika Padukone’s estimated net worth is supposed to be ₹ 103 crores. 

Deepika Padukone's Income:

Deepika Padukone reportedly charges a whopping amount of approximately ₹ 10 crores for a single film. The YJHD star manages to earn a major chunk of money from brand endorsements. It is estimated that the star charges around ₹ 8 crores for all her product endorsements. It is very shocking that Deepika Padukone’s net worth has reportedly shown a rapid rise of 40% in the last three years. Deepika Padukone has also donated huge amounts of money to charity.  She has also adopted a village in Maharashtra and has helped them in order to get them an efficient electricity supply. 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Kick-off Valentine's Week With Romantic Getaway; See Pic

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

More about Deepika Padukone

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. Her film was a trending topic during its initial release and has been a dominant project at the box offices. Deepika’s Chhapaak has managed to collect a total of ₹ 34.03 crores till now and is still hoping to make it to the blockbusters list. 

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Delivers His Career’s Best In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Producer Maneesh Sharma

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

 

 

Published:
