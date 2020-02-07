Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Fails To Make A Splash, Here's Its Box Office Report Card

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak failed to cross the Rs 50 Cr mark at the Box Office. The promising storyline was critically acclaimed. However, it performed averagely while at the BO.

Chhapaak failed to mint big money despite Padukone receiving plenty of praise from the critics for her performance as Malti in the movie. The stellar portrayal of the actress as the acid attack survivor failed to impress the audience. Reportedly, it minted only Rs 30 Cr, which considering Deepika Padukone's previous record could have been better.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNU Student Union protest. According to reports, Deepika Padukone's participation at protest might have been a reason for the low number at the Box Office.

Overall Box Office Collection of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak earned Rs 4.77 Cr on its opening day on January 10. The following weekend, the film was able to mint Rs19.02 Cr according to trade and Box Office reports. The film was steady throughout the first week of its release with an earnings of Rs 28.38 Cr. However, towards the end of the second week of its release, the film failed to show any spark according to industry tracker Taran Adarsh and the earning curve shot downwards after hitting Rs 34.03 Cr.

The film was unable to cross the Rs.34 Cr mark in the third week. According to a news publication, the film has minted Rs 40 Cr gross in India until now. However, it earned another Rs 13.03 Cr in the overseas market. Reports suggest that Chhapaak was made on a budget of Rs 35 Cr and crossed over to profit with a small Rs 5 Cr margin overall.

