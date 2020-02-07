Deepika Padukone Reveals The Nicest Thing Ranveer Told Her After Watching 'Chhapaak'

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The duo often manage to give couple goals each time they are together.

Both actors have a massive fan following due to which they have dedicated fan pages that often bring up videos that show the romance between the two. Recently, a fan page on Twitter shared a video where Deepika can be seen talking about the time when she watched Chhapaak along with Ranveer. In the interview, Deepika was accompanied by her director Meghna Gulzar who also shared her thoughts about the film.

Deepika spoke about what went into making the film and the process of being emotionally appealing to the audience. She wanted to maintain an emotional connect and therefore kept working on small nuances for her character to resonate better. When asked about her hubby Ranveer, she mentioned that Ranveer was invested in the film as if he were a part of it. She said that it seemed as if he was living those moments with them.

The interviewer then asked Deepika about the nicest thing someone told her after watching Chhapaak. Deepika blushed and said that Ranveer told her that she inspires him. The netizens went crazy over this 'aww' moment. Several comments poured in calling them an adorable couple.

