Deepika Padukone Reveals The Nicest Thing Ranveer Told Her After Watching 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone recently revealed the nicest thing Ranveer told her after watching Chhapaak. Read on to know what what is that Ranveer said

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

One of the most adored couples in Bollywood is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The duo often manage to give couple goals each time they are together.

Deepika Padukone reveals the nicest thing Ranveer told her after watching her film

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Feels Shakun Batra's Next Is Lighter Than Her Past Films

Both actors have a massive fan following due to which they have dedicated fan pages that often bring up videos that show the romance between the two. Recently, a fan page on Twitter shared a video where Deepika can be seen talking about the time when she watched Chhapaak along with Ranveer. In the interview, Deepika was accompanied by her director Meghna Gulzar who also shared her thoughts about the film.

 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

Deepika spoke about what went into making the film and the process of being emotionally appealing to the audience. She wanted to maintain an emotional connect and therefore kept working on small nuances for her character to resonate better. When asked about her hubby Ranveer, she mentioned that Ranveer was invested in the film as if he were a part of it. She said that it seemed as if he was living those moments with them.

 

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali To Cast Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan In His Next? Read Details

The interviewer then asked Deepika about the nicest thing someone told her after watching Chhapaak. Deepika blushed and said that Ranveer told her that she inspires him. The netizens went crazy over this 'aww' moment. Several comments poured in calling them an adorable couple.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone, Divas Who Rocked The Exaggerated Sleeves Look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

