Deepika Padukone Gets Cheeky As Indian Idol 11 Contestant Tries To Woo Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone gave an extremely sassy response to when she was quizzed by Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi regarding Alia Bhatt. The Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi has proved time and again that he is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt, hence he asked Deepika about her. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika Padukone on Indian Idol 11

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika and her crew are currently on a promotional tour for the film and recently stopped by on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. During her appearance on the show, one of the show’s most popular contestants Risabh Chaturvedi quizzed Deepika Padukone regarding Alia Bhatt, to which Deepika had the sassiest of responses.

Rishabh Chaturvedi has proved time and again that he is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt. The Indian Idol 11 contestant never misses out a chance to express his love for Alia. Since Deepika Padukone was the guest on the show, Rishabh Chaturvedi performed two of her songs, namely Ankhon Mein Teri and Main Agar Kahoon, from Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om.

After delivering his performance, Rishabh Chaturvedi started a conversation with Deepika Padukone. Since Deepika Padukone knows Alia and considers her a friend, Rishabh did not miss out on the chance to ask Deepika questions regarding Alia. Rishabh Chaturvedi asked Deepika Padukone about what Alia likes to eat. As mentioned earlier, Deepika Padukone gave him the sassiest response. Deepika Padukone said, “Alia loves fruits. So sabra ka phal meetha hota hai.” (Patience bears sweet fruits.) This sassy response by Deepika Padukone received thunderous applause on the singing reality show. Check out this video of Deepika Padukone dancing with Rishabh Chaturvedi as he sings songs from her debut film.

