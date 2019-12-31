Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Movies That You Absolutely Cannot Miss In 2020

With major hits in 2019, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt proved to be one of the most versatile actors in 2019. She was appreciated in Gully Boy for her terrific performance. The actor has left her fans wanting for more. With many films in her kitty, here are Alia Bhatt films that are expected to release in 2020.

Alia Bhatt movies to expect in 2020

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is said to be one of the most anticipated films for 2020 as it is the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak. The film will see Sanjay Dutt reprising his role as the iconic character from the previous Sadak film. The film is helmed by Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and will have a budget of approximately ₹70 crores. The film is expected to enter cinema halls on July 10, 2020.

RRR

The film is expected to be another spectacle by the talented S.S. Rajamouli. After the tremendous success of Baahubali, the director is back with yet another stunning entertainer. The film will feature Alia Bhatt as Sita which is said to be a pivotal role for the project. RRR has an initial budget of ₹350 Crores and is expected to release on July 30, 2020.

Brahmastra

One of the biggest magnum opus for 2020 is said to be Brahmastra. The film is being made on a budget of ₹150 crores and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie is said to be a trilogy with the first part expected to be released in May 2020. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among various other in pivotal roles.

