Deepika Padukone 'hopes To Not Have Another Film Like Chhapaak' Anytime Soon, See Why

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview with PTI said that she hopes that her upcoming film Chhapaak leaves a lasting impression, and the subject of acid attack violence does not need another film to explain its consequences. Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting Chhapaak as the film is set to release on January 10, 2020. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika Padukone talks about Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her film Chhapaak. She has been constantly talking about her experience while working on the film and also turning a producer with this film. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Deepika Padukone talked in detail regarding the film and the reason she chose to do this film.

In the interview, Deepika Padukone said that she hopes that we will not have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see the necessary change. Deepika hopes that through their film Chhapaak, a significant change in the society for acid attack survivors is seen. She also said that if we do not see the change, then we are doing something wrong as a society. Deepika Padukone then talked about cinema and how it is a powerful medium to see a certain kind of change and impact.

When asked about why she chose to produce Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone said that, sometimes, certain films need a little more hand-holding and little more love and support, indicating this as one of the reasons for financially backing it up. Deepika revealed that she thought she would add a little more value to the film as a producer. She further added Chhapaak is a film that she is very proud of, not just from the point of view of the script but also in terms of its story and its message.

