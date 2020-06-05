Deepika Padukone Gets Angry After Ranveer Singh Chats Loudly With Ayushmann Khurrana

It was a treat for both Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana fans when the two talented stars came together on the latter's Instagram live session recently. Ranveer Singh who had just woken up from his day-nap looked a little lost as he joined Khurrana's Live.

Soon after, the men were seen laughing and chatting loudly. Ayushmann is heard saying, 'Thank God you are wearing clothes'. To this, Singh said, 'I just woke up, I can't be live and all yaar'. As Ranveer showed off his long hair, Khurrana too removed his cap and flaunted his long hair. And within a few seconds, Ranveer said, 'Bye'.

Why, you may wonder? Well, Ranveer confessed that it was Deepika Padukone who was getting irritated with their loud voice. "OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, keh rahi hai main Zoom call Kar rahi hoon, chilla mat," Ranveer told Ayushmann.

Ayushmann said, 'I love you and I miss you' as Ranveer quit the chat.

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️



He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leads, narrates an eccentric tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video amid the pandemic. Talking more about the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar revealed that the movie would be dubbed into 15 languages including Persian, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. A Rising Sun Films production, the movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi as well as bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere on June 12, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories.

