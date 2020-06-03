Ayushmann Khurrana & Big B's New Song 'Madari Ka Bandar': Fans Call It 'uniquely Amusing'

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming flick, Gulabo Sitabo, unveiled a new song titled Madari Ka Bandar on June 3, 2020. The 1.48 minute visual has hit 22K views within three hours of its release. Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, in the visual, are seen at their ordinary best, as they sail through their journey's in a village. Fans in huge numbers have dropped endearing comments about the new song.

As fans gushed to comment about Big B and Ayushmann Khurrana's chemistry in the song, a user on Twitter wrote, "Madari ka Bandar. Do din ka mela. Theme are pure bliss!!! GulaboSitabo album is just sweet we needed at this hour." Another fan said, "Very beautiful song." Whereas a user also called the song, "Uniquely amusing." Check out the fan reactions are.

Fans hail Madari Ka Bandar song

@Tochiraina @ShantanuMoitra @Anuj7garg Madari ka Bandar... Do din ka mela ...Theme are pure bliss!!!#GulaboSitabo album is just sweet we needed at this hour.

Jootam fake Lyrics @PuneetVuneet 😍@ShoojitSircar da big thanks for making this happen!! — rishTweets (@rish_shah) May 28, 2020

Ban ke madari ka Bandar. It's very beautiful song Sir. Thanks for giving a best performance in this 🎥 movie. You are great sir. Thanks. — Narendra Shekhawat (@Narendr63860086) May 27, 2020

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and the Sholay actor are seen donning basic attire. The video shows a simple tale of how two ordinary men perform their respective chores. Not to miss Big B's distinctive style of walking, as he holds a walking stick along with him in the visual. The song is voiced by Tochi Raina & Anuj Garg. Madari Ka Bandar is penned down by Dinesh Pant. The music is given by- Anuj Garg.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and announced the release of Madari Ka Bandar. As always, Big B had an amusing caption to his pinned tweet. Fans in huge numbers dropped comments on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

T 3551 - Movin' and groovin' .. 🕺🕺 .. just feel like gettin' up and dancin' ..🤣



"Samjhe hai apne aapko sikandar, koi inhe batao aakhir hai yeh #MadariKaBandar!

Out now: https://t.co/YyWoqyhYhJ



Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/vRVCZcTiIK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2020

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates an eccentric tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is all set to release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, due to the pandemic. Talking more about the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar revealed that the movie would be dubbed into 15 languages including Persian, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. A Rising Sun Films production, the movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi as well as bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere on June 12, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories.

