Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His 'One Wish For The Earth'; Says 'It's Time To Wake Up'

Ahead of World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar started #OneWishForTheEarth campaign. She urged her peers and colleagues to spread awareness about nature conservation. Now, on World Environment Day, June 5, Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined the campaign and expressed his 'One wish'. Read to know more about it-

Ayushmann Khurrana joined Bhumi Pednekar’s #OneWishForTheEarth campaign as he shared his video on his social media platform. In the video, Ayushmann is seen sporting a plain black tee and a cap. In the clip, he says, "These are exceptional times that we've seen in the last few months. It is time to wake up, it is time to take notice, it is time to participate. This Environment Day, my one wish for the earth is or rather request for all of us- Use water wisely. It is a scarce resource and right now we are even more dependant on it to wash our hands at regular intervals to battle this pandemic."

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana further says, "However, in the endeavour to keep ourselves safe, we should not forget about the bigger goal. We need to use water wisely and considerably. So that our future generations have enough and more. It's my humble request to all of you to become Climate Warriors and work towards a clean and a green future. Thank you."

Furthermore, while sharing the video, Ayushmann Khurrana also penned down his few thoughts through the caption. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor's caption to the video read, "My #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should use water consciously. It is an extremely vital resource and everyone should do their bit in saving water at all times. Bhumi Pednekar, amazing initiative. #ClimateWarrior #WorldEnvironmentDay."

Bhumi Pednekar runs her own non-profit initiative, known as the Climate Warrior. This initiative celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. On June 2, 2020, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official social media handle to announce that Climate Warrior is starting a new campaign, known as "One Wish For The Earth". Bhumi Pednekar’s "One Wish For The Earth" campaign received support from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday too. And only recently, Dia Mirza also joined the campaign and expressed her 'one wish'.

