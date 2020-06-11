This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute To A Young Fan On His Sudden Demise

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra apologising for Quantico’s terrorism plot; to Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju almost hitting 300 crore club, and Ranveer Singh paying tribute to a young fan who passed away, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Ranveer Singh paid tribute to a fan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and paid tribute to a young fan who died suddenly. Singh shared a collage of his picture with the fan on his Instagram story and wrote, “RIP Lil homie”. Moreover, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a post on his official Instagram account and revealed that the fan’s name was Jatin Dulera, who was an ardent fan of Ranveer Singh. Bhayani also shared Jatin’s more photos with other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He wrote a huge caption alongside his Instagram post. Viral Bhayani revealed that Jatin passed away at his home in Mumbai and more than 700 people attended his funeral.

Sanju's remarkable run at the box office

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was unstoppable at the box office with its successful run. Based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, the movie smoothly made its way to ₹300 crore club, according to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Moreover, it surprisingly worked well despite the absence of any festivities which could hike the ticket sales. It worked well even in the second week of its release and earned the status of an all-time blockbuster. Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweets.

#Sanju continues its REMARKABLE RUN... A SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2 adds to the MASSIVE TOTAL... Crosses ₹ 250 cr... Speeding towards ₹ 300 cr... [Week 2] Fri 12.90 cr, Sat 22.02 cr, Sun 28.05 cr. Total: ₹ 265.48 cr. India biz... O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

14 years of Parineeta

Vidya Balan marked her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2005. Before this, she gained immense popularity with her role in Hum Paanch. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the film worked well at the box office. To mark the 14th anniversary of her movie, Vidya Balan got nostalgic and shared a video on her social media. The actor wrote, “#Throwback... With one of #Dada’s urf @pradeepsarkar ‘s assistants & a friend @pavitrsaith after my last shot in #Parineeta 🤩. Incidentally, this was the friend I was attending the #Enrique concert with when I got the call from #VinodChopra to tell me ‘ You are our Parineeta ‘! We are hardly in touch anymore but such precious memories...Thank you @pavitrsaith and all those I shared this special ‘ once in a lifetime ‘ experience with @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @sohini_paula @raimasen 🤗♥️!! #14yearstoParineeta #FirstFilm”.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Was Glued To These TV Shows In The '90s When Other Kids Were Playing Outside

Also read: Deepika-Ranveer Or Alia-Varun: Whose On-screen Pairing Do You Love The Most?

Priyanka Chopra's apology

Priyanka Chopra apologised for an episode in Quantico after she received online backlash for the Indian nationalists’ terror plot line in her show. The actor took to Twitter and cleared the air around the episode, which garnered criticism from her Indian fans as it showed India in a bad light. So, she expressed how sad she was and apologised to everyone for hurting their sentiments. Take a look at her tweet.

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

Also read: Can Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Recreate The Love In Bollywood's 'Premam'? See Details

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Funny And Relatable Gifs To Post On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.