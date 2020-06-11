Benny Dayal's Foot-tapping Numbers Including Ranveer Singh's 'Ude Dil Befikre'; See List

Benny Dayal is one of the most renowned Indian playback singers. Benny Dayal's songs include Befikre, Dum Dum, Battameez Dil, Bang Bang, and many more. Benny Dayal has not only sung some fantastic Hindi songs, but in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi too. Listed below is Ranveer Singh's Befikre and other foot-tapping numbers by Benny Dayal.

Ranveer Singh's Befikre and other foot-tapping numbers by Benny Dayal

Ude Dil Befikre

This is the popular song from Ranveer Singh's film, Befikre. The song is extremely peppy and has great beats. The song being shot in Paris adds to the visual appeal. The song witnesses the romance between stars Vani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The lyrics of the song are about two lovers and their carefree nature. Overall the song is filled with energy and made it to the charts in almost no time. The song's lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni.

Bang Bang

This is the title song from the film, Bang Bang!. The song witnesses the romance between Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan.The song has edgy dance steps. Kaif's outfits in the song are chic and glamorous. The lyrics are in sync and the song overall has managed to win the hearts of many fans. The song's lyrics are penned by Vishal Dadlani.

Dum Dum

This is the popular track from Ranveer Singh's movie, Band Baaja Baarat. The song witnesses the stellar dance of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's performance in the song as impromptu lead dancers was a treat to watch. The video of the song is filled with energy and can get almost anyone on the dance floor. The song's lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Battameez Dil

This is one of Benny Dayal's most popular songs. The song is from the glamour and fun-filled flick, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This song has the bling, romance, and comedy. The song stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. From the stars' outfits to their dance moves, everything made this song shoot up the charts. The song's lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

