Garba Songs: Ranveer Singh's Lahu Mu Lag Gaya & Other Bollywood Numbers For A Great Night

For years now, Bollywood has been churning out many tracks that have been perfect for a garba night. This craze started with Falguni Pathak’s albums and is only becoming more and more popular as the years pass. If you are a dandiya and Garba enthusiast, here we have listed a few Bollywood tracks to help you get in the groove. Check out the list:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Dances To Ranveer Singh’s 'Aankh Marey' With 'Aarya' Crew In BTS Video

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone featured in this song that gave Garba a romantic twist. The track is from the film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and is perfect for the ones who are out with their bae and want to create some pleasant memories. The song is sung by Shail Hada, Osman Mir, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The lyrics of the song are written by Siddharth–Garima and the music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shubhaarambh

The song is from the film ‘Kai Po Che’ and has already made its place in many garba playlists since its release. The peppy song has a lot of Gujarati flavour to it, which only makes it tempting for Garba lovers to groove to it. The visuals of the song are also exciting and energetic, which give ‘dandiya night goals’. The song is sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

ALSO READ: Can Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Recreate The Love In Bollywood's 'Premam'? See Details

Udi Udi Jaaye

This list is incomplete without adding the beautiful track from ‘Raees’. The song has deliberate dandiya beats, and they are so catchy that even a non-dancer would be tempted to play Garba. The rhythm of the song is even mid-paced so that one can have a simple Garba routine on it. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Das Sagathia. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar while the music is composed by Ram Sampath.

Lagdi hai Thaai

Kangana Ranaut’s song Lagdi Hai Thaai from ‘Simran’ would be a perfect pick to groove with dandiya sticks in hand. The song is a wedding track, but the beats of the song can instantly make anyone want to grab hold of dandiya sticks, form a group and start a routine. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Vayu and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Dholi Taro

The evergreen song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is a romantic track from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has beautifully picturised the song, making it as colourful as the festival itself. The song is a perfect track for Garba nights, be it lyrics or beats. The melody is so energetic that one cannot stop oneself from grooving to this song. The song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod, and Karsan Sagathia, lyrics are by Mehboob and music is given by Ismail Darbar.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Was Glued To These TV Shows In The '90s When Other Kids Were Playing Outside

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.