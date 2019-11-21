Deepika Padukone: Here Are The Actor's Best Om Shanti Om Moments

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated, popular, and highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. Co-written and directed by Farah Khan, Deepika was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the reincarnation drama, which was a celebration of Bollywood and its movie culture. As Shantipriya/Sandhya, Deepika Padukone mesmerised filmgoers with her acting talent and gorgeous looks.

Here are some of the best moments of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om:

1. Ajab Si

In Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone played the role of a yesteryear actor, Shantipriya. Her entry in the film was through the famous song, Ajab Si, sung by K.K and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. In the song, Deepika is seen in a pink saree and she looks ethereal. When she looked at a besotted Shah Rukh Khan, her smile captivated filmgoers and is considered to be one of her best songs.

2. Dhoom Taana

Dhoom Taana displayed a wide variety of looks and dancing skills that Deepika possessed. The song was sung by Abhijeet and Shreya Goshal and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The song is filled with numerous references and homages to old Bollywood songs and featured Deepika dancing with various actors of older films with the help of CGI. The actor adorned various looks in the song that were widely loved.

3. Main Agar Kahoon

One of the most celebrated looks of Deepika Padukone from the film is the song Main Agar Kahoon. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the romantic song features Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's characters dancing together. Deepika looks beautiful in the sky blue salvar kameez that she has worn in the song.

4. Aankhon Main Teri

This song marked the introduction of Deepika's reincarnated character in the film, Sandhya/Sandy. Deepika was portrayed in a westernized avatar, replete with a khaki top and black boots. Needless to say, she lit up the screen with her gorgeous avatar.

