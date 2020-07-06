Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan Wish 'Batch Of 2020' Via Documentary; Watch Video

Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan collaborated with the CEO and co-founder of a youth club, Under 25, for a documentary made for those who missed their graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the one-hour documentary, titled Batch of 2020, the celebs have talked to the new graduates about starting their careers and the challenges they might face outside the college. The documentary, released on the YouTube channel of Anto Philip, has bagged around 49k views and is still counting.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan stated that he feels envious for the Batch of 2020. He further added that after college, life depends on an individual's life choices and attitude. The actor also said that he believes something special is going to be born inside of an individual during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was recalling and explaining why she dropped out of college. She also asserted that she was kind of a student who wanted to do things outside the classroom, such as theatre, and sports.

About the documentary

A few days back, Anto Phillip shared the trailer of the documentary and explained how he developed the idea. His caption read, "A thoughtfully curated film with the objective of helping them understand what awaits them in the real world. It covers conversations, speeches, and information from the most inspiring people from around the country. This is a dedication to the batch of 2020 and also to every youngster in general who through the years have succumbed to the pressure and anxiety of being defined by just certificates and degrees."

Further, he elaborated and wrote, "The film gives students an insight into questions that the education system has failed to answer. What lies next for a graduate? A question that many of them are currently pondering over. We’ve covered topics like understanding the formal education system, the tools a youngster needs to reboot during these tough times, learning from industry experts on qualities that are a must in a graduating student and more." Apart from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the documentary also featured Anand Gandhi, Armaan Malik, Akash Iyer, Roshan Abbas and Tanmay Bhatt among many others.

