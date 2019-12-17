Deepika Padukone Is Completely Smitten By 'death By Chocolate' Hrithik Roshan; See Video

Deepika Padukone's pairing with actor Hrithik Roshan has been something that B-Town fans have all been rooting for. The two extremely good looking actors would undoubtedly make a very attractive onscreen couple. In a video that has surfaced online, Deepika Padukone, who recently tagged Hrithik Roshan as the mouthwatering dessert 'death by chocolate', can be seen enjoying a piece of chocolate cake as Hrithik Roshan lovingly fed the dessert to her. Deepika can be spotted posing as a mesmerized fangirl as she cannot take her eyes off Hrithik. The Om Shanti Om actor and the Koi Mil Gaya star posed for their fans as they relished the chocolate cake and each other's company at celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's bash on Saturday night.

Take a look at the video:

The moment seemed like a dream come true for Deepika as she had complimented Hrithik by praising his performance and looks in his latest film War. Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter account and shared that watching Hrithik Roshan in War is as good as enjoying Death by Chocolate. Their fans resonated Deepika's thought and commented with their wish to see the duo on the silver screen soon.

Take a look at Deepika's post:

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

What's next for the actors?

Hrithik Roshan has recently delivered two superhit films at the box-office. The actor featured in Super 30, a biopic on Indian educator and mathematician Anand Kumar, and in War along with actor Tiger Shroff in an action-packed drama. Both his films did an incredible business at the box-office. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2018 film Padmaavat and will feature next in Kabir Khan's film '83 based on the Indian cricket team's historic win at the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983. Deepika will be essaying the role of 'Hariyana Hurricane' Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

