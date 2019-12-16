Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan And Hrithik Roshan Seen Together, Fans Want A Movie

On December 15, a bunch of Bollywood celebrities graced publicist and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s lavish terrace party. Out of all the popular stars who attended the party, what caught the attention of fans was Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry. Not only with Hrithik, but Deepika Padukone shared a frame with Kartik Aaryan too.

Deepika can't stop hugging Hrithik and Kartik

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone recently created headlines after their video on the Dheeme Dheeme challenge at the airport went viral. The two were seen sharing an amicable bond and fans in huge numbers said that they wanted to see the two on the silver screen together. On Sunday, Rohini Iyer took to her Instagram to share glimpses from the party hosted by her. In it, Deepika Padukone was seen with her arms around Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan, and fans have gushed over the Dheeme Dheeme trio. Furthermore, a fan on social media wrote that the filmmakers should rope in Deepika, Hrithik and Kartik for a film together. Their pictures together surely have sent their fans into a tizzy.

The star-studded party was also graced by Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Radhika Apte. It also became a reunion for Kabil actors Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan. Have a look at the pictures.

