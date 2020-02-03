Top Beauty Lessons To Learn From Deepika Padukone's Fashion Outings

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish and popular celebrities in India. The Bajirao Mastani actress can pull off almost any look. Be it a nerdy Naina look or a classic bridal look, Deepika slays in every outfit. Some of Padukone's popular films include Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Padmaavat, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many more. Listed below are the eight beauty lessons we can learn from the style icon:

READ: Cong's Raj Babbar Backs Deepika Padukone In JNU-PR Row, Calls 'Boycott Chhapaak' Callous

Deepika Padukone's Instagram: 8 Beauty lessons and skincare tips

1) Less is more

Deepika Padukone's style speaks as to how less is more and the lesser you cake up your face, the better it actually looks. Try out this beauty tip.

2) Defined eyebrows can never go wrong

Deepika Padukone's defined eyebrows always stands out. Even if you are running out of time,you can shape your eyebrows and you are good to go.

3) Risks may not be so bad

Deepika's bold and defined eyeliner speaks so much. Try the look once before the main event to be sure of yourself.

4) No better makeup than no make-up

Try sweating it out to get a radiant and instant glow. One can also try some facial steam.

5) No such thing as too much highlight

Good makeup includes a well-done highlight and contour mix up. Try this chic highlight look of Deepika Padukone and see the effect yourself. You can also use your highlighter on your upper eyelids to add to the oomph factor.

6) The nude/peach look

One does not always have to look bold in order to look glamorous. Sometimes a basic nude look can just do the trick. Try this one for yourself and make sure to use a peach lipstick as a cheek tint.

7) A Hairstyle can do so much

A good hairstyle can add to the drama of your look. Try a low messy bun on any of your looks to add on to the wow factor. Neat buns can often uplift your face and change the whole game.

8) A hearty smile can often change everything

The best part of makeup is to make you look beautiful and often a smile can do just that. Smile more and allow your skin to breathe. Clogging up the pores with too much makeup often tends to dull the skin.

READ:Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Lands In Another Row, Now Laxmi Agarwal's Lawyer Sues Makers

READ:Digvijaya Singh Sides With Deepika Padukone, Calls Opposing Elements 'anti-democratic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.