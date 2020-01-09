Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Lands In Another Row, Now Laxmi Agarwal's Lawyer Sues Makers

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been stuck in controversies galore, and another row has been added to the list. Now, the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom the film is based, has sued the makers of the film for denying her credit in the movie. Advocate Aparna Bhat said she was ‘deeply disturbed’ with the turn of events and moved the Patiala House court on Thursday, January 9, seeking a stay on the release.

Bhat had fought Laxmi Agarwal’s case, that had attracted media eyeballs, starting in 2006, for 10 years, and has all the fine information with regards to the case. She claimed director Meghna Gulzar had approached her for these details during the making of the film and she obliged. However, she was shocked when her name was missing not just in the movie, but also in the credits.

Bhat also lashed out in a message on Facebook, "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I

She added, "Represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life."

Bhat continued, "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!a. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice." "I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences," she concluded.

Not the first time

This is not the first legal issue that the makers have faced. A writer named Rakesh Bharti has also moved the Bombay High Court claiming credit for writing the story. He had claimed that he had pitched the story of Laxmi Aggarwal to Fox Star Studios, the producers of Chhapaak.

However, Meghna Gulzar in her affidavit to the court in response to his suit had said information available in the public domain did not come under the purview of the Copyright Act.

Apart from the legal issues, Deepika’s visit to the JNU campus on Tuesday, too left the country divided on the ‘solidarity vs promotion’ debate.

Reports of the religion of Laxmi Agarwal’s attacker being changed from Muslim to Hindu was another controversy the movie found itself in.

Chhapaak released on Friday. Deepika is also one of the producers of the film. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, among others.

