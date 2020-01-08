Cong's Raj Babbar Backs Deepika Padukone In JNU-PR Row, Calls 'Boycott Chhapaak' Callous

Deepika Padukone's recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) sparked off a controversy, with calls to #BoycottChapaak trending on Twitter. Amid the support for the actor from a number of members of the film industry, actor-politician Raj Babbar also came out to back her.

The Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament termed as ‘callous’ the calls to boycott her upcoming film. Chhapaak is a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, with Deepika playing the lead role. Babbar said that people floating the campaign were forgetting the message that she was sending through the movie.

Terming her a ‘brave actress’, he asked how could one forget the cause she espoused. Raj Babbar used the hashtag #ISupportDeepika, sharing pictures of her visit to JNU to express his thoughts.

Here’s the post

This is callous. Those calling to boycott #Chhapaak because @deepikapadukone went to #JNU are forgetting the movie is about an acid attack survivour whose story Deepika has dared to share. How can one forget the cause the brave actress has espoused ? #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/iWlAcpht4C — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) January 7, 2020

Another Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed the same thoughts later on. He termed as ‘most condemnable’ her ‘democratic right’ to express her opinion. He even went on to say that it will in fact, make more people watch it.

Asking for a boycott of her film because @DeepikaPadukone exercises her Democratic right to express an opinion is most condemnable.

Oh well, if nothing else-it”ll make more people watch the movie #Chhapaak

So that’s that! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) January 8, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, among others had also praised Deepika on Twitter.

However, Deepika was also accused of performing a 'PR stunt' with her visit, ahead of Chhapaak release. Protests are being held across the country after a gang of 50 masked goons wreaked havoc at the JNU campus and hostel. The perpetrators attacked students and staff, while damaging property.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, releases this Friday. The actor is also one of the producers of the movie. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

