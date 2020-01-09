Digvijaya Singh Sides With Deepika Padukone, Calls Opposing Elements 'anti-democratic'

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh sided with Deepika Padukone and said that the people criticising her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi during a protest, are "anti-democratic in nature".

Referring to the ruling party, Digvijaya Singh said that anyone who speaks against them becomes an enemy. This comes as actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the JNU on Tuesday evening and show solidarity with the brutal violence that unfolded on the university campus on Sunday.

Digvijay Singh sides with Deepika

Congress leader, while addressing the media said, "It is such that no one should speak against them... even if he/she hints so... becomes their enemy. Their nature is against democracy."

Digvijaya Singh also spoke about the issue of administrative workers visiting the RSS Shakhas. He said, "RSS is a political organisation and no administrative workers are allowed to be a member of any political organisation. Even today, no employee of the Central government can go to RSS Shakha."

Deepika Padukone visits JNU

Amid the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak in Delhi, Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday evening. She visited the varsity in an apparent expression of solidarity with the students after the horrific attack. Dressed in a black sweater, the actor was seen along with groups of students and other protesters. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the protest.

While many have come in support of the actor for visiting JNU amidst the conflict, she has also drawn conflicting views on social media. Republic TV sources had claimed that her visit was a part of film promotions. A few tweets by various media organizations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’ which have raised more questions amongst netizens.

(With ANI Inputs)

