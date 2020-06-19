Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In BTS Video Of 'Raabta' Title Song; Watch Here

Deepika Padukone is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. Marking her debut with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om, for which she also earned the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut, she has come a long way. The actor is now among the celebrated actors in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone has worked in several popular movies and has given memorable performances.

Deepika Padukone did not star in the film 2017 Raabta but she did show up for the title song. The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The story follows Shiv and Saira, who fall in love with each other and become inseparable. However, their relationship is put to test when Saira's reincarnated lover from her past life returns. Deepika Padukone’s contribution to the film is the dance that she performed in the film. Check out the making of the video below.

Kriti Sanon, in the video, opens up saying that it “was very special to have her (Deepika Padukone) on the set”. Dinesh Vijan, who helmed the film, is seen swept over his feet over Deepika’s work ethic and how things just flow when they’re at work. As he mentioned, there were no special choreographers during the creation of the music video. Most notably, Deepika is seen in a long white t-shirt and black leather pants and smoky-eyed makeup.

A still from the music video

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput then explains how he was on time for the shoot. And Kriti Sanon, who in the entire video cannot stop gushing over Deepika’s charm, says that she looked stunning in the black dress she wore (the one which is in the song). When it comes to Deepika Padukone, one knows that she can pull off almost anything. The video ends with Kriti joking that she might have a crush on her.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in two upcoming films. The first of these is Kabir Khan’s 83, which is a biopic of Kapil Dev. 83 stars couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the first time as a couple after getting married. The other one is Shakun Batra’s next project. In this film, Padukone will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

