Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani: Celebs Give Prom Night Outfit Inspiration

Be it for a festival, gym wear or a stylish airport look; Bollywood stars always make sure to put forth their best fashion foot forward. There are some celebrities who have, time and again, given some major inspiration to fans when it comes to that perfect prom attire.

These Bollywood divas stunned their fans in some lovely gowns which can also be the perfect choice for prom night. Prom night is also the event when one can channel out their inner fashionista. Here are some celebrities who were goals when it comes to prom inspired outfits.

Bollywood celebrities who stunned in prom inspired outfits

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is looking angelic in this extravagant pink tulle gown. The gown is also complimented with a cold-shoulder black blouse which is adding to Deepika Padukone's look. Deepika Padukone has gone for a dewy makeup with her hair tied to a neat bun in the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Prom nights are also about experimentation and Janhvi Kapoor's this look can also pose inspiration for the same. Janhvi Kapoor has opted for a sleeveless white feather attire which she has paired with an embellished belt. Janhvi Kapoor's dangler earrings are also enhancing the entire look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is looking like a million bucks in this yellow tulle gown which she has paired with a cold shoulder black blouse with silver border. Ananya Panday has opted a radiant makeup to complete the look. It is Ananya Panday's wavy locks which are also stealing the show here.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is looking straight out of a fairytale in this pink ballroom gown which screams drama. Kiara Advani has also opted for black gloves which are making them look even more elegant. Kiara Advani's wavy curls are further adding to the look.

