BTS To Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Brewing Romance On The Sets Of 'Ram Leela'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most talented and finest actors in Bollywood today. The two were first seen together on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Ram Leela (2013). The romance between the two actors started to brew on the sets of this film. Read ahead to know about some behind the scenes secrets of the film-

Also Read | How Deepika Padukone Keeps Herself Busy During The Lockdown

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's romance started to brew on the sets of Ram Leela

Ram Leela was the biggest breakthrough of both Deepika and Ranveer’s career. The film also had Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' with an Indian twist. It is the story of Ram and Leela, their love, lust and the ensuing drama thereafter.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Pledge To Donate To PM CARES Fund

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both got praised for their excellent performance in the film. Ram Leela swapped all awards that year. Deepika and Ranveer also starred in the other two Sanjay Leela Bandali’s directorial after Ram Leela. The first film was, Bajirao Mastani (2015). The film also had Priyanka Chopra apart from these two actors, in a supporting role. Bajirao Mastani also became a critically acclaimed film and received many awards. The second film was Padmaavat (2018). Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali casted Ranveer Singh in a negative role in this film. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, Shahid Kapoor was also a part of the lead cast of the movie. This film turned out to be one of the best performances by Ranveer Singh and both Ranveer and Deepika won several awards and critical acclamation.

Also Read | Fun Facts & Trivia About Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

The romance that started in 2013, on the sets of Ram Leela, went on to turn into a solid relationship. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 14, 2018, after dating for six years. Ranveer and Deepika recently celebrated their one year marriage anniversary. The two are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's 'Husband' Label Prank: 'Dekh Lunga Main Tujhe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.