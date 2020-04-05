When Ranveer Singh Talked About His Sartorial Choices Being Influenced By Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most influential and dynamic couples in Bollywood. Reportedly, their love blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela, and after dating for six years, they took the plunge in November 2018. The couple manages to win the Internet with their constant adorable interactions on social media. Ranveer Singh, in one of his old interviews, admitted having been very influenced by Deepika’s eccentric style. Check out excerpts from the interview.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dialogues From 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' That Are Worth Remembering

When Ranveer revealed how Deepika is making changes to his closet

When Ranveer Singh won an award for the most stylish actor at HT India’s Most Stylish, he was asked who was his style inspiration. In response to that, he had answered that no person or public figure inspired him. He had added that he took style as a concept, as something that allowed one to express. He had mentioned that he had learnt to express himself without having the fear of being judged.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's BTS Pic From The Sets Of 'Ram-Leela' Is Adorable

When asked about how his closet had changed after his marriage to Deepika, he had said that Deepika was excellent in organising. She was helping him to downsize his wardrobe. Amongst various other aspects of his life that she had made better, Ranveer admitted that this was also one of them.

This is not the first time when Ranveer talked about how his dressing sense changed after marrying Deepika Padukone. While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his movie ‘Simmba’ along with Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty, Ranveer had revealed that his vibrant and quirky fashion statements were now managed by his wife. The red velvet jacket that Singh wore on the show was also Deepika’s choice. Ranveer reportedly went on to say that he was looking like a tempting red velvet cake.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Gives Solution For The Most Common Problem In Kitchen; See Pic

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Reveals The One Thing That She Is Most Fearful Of; Find Out What It Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.