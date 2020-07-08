Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Or Anushka Sharma; Who Slayed The Red-carpet Look? See Pics

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, among many others, have not only delivered impeccable on-screen performances, but they have often given some major fashion inspirations. From experimenting with their looks to slaying the red carpet in their glamorous avatars, these divas dressed to impress. In one of the recent awards functions, that happened in February, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma grabbed the attention of their fans with their red carpet outfits. Scroll down to see their pictures and decide who slayed the red carpet look, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma.

Red carpet face-off: Deepika, Katrina or Anushka

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was dressed in a strapless and body-hugging gown by a Paris-based designer Yanina. The gown came with a plunging neckline and a pair of over-dramatic tulle textured sleeves. Deepika styled her look with diamond jewellery, brown-toned makeup and subtle lip colour. Deepika was awarded Powerful Performer of the Year for her film Chhapaak, which released in January 2020. She dedicated the award to Laxmi Aggarwal, the real-life acid-attack survivor. Take a look at Deepika's outfit below:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who recently launched her beauty label 'Kay By Katrina', bagged the titled Entrepreneur of The Year at the award function night. Katrina sported a white Alex Perry gown with a pair of tear-drop diamond earrings. She looked effortlessly gorgeous in the bishop sleeves and plunging neck gown. Keeping her hair straight side-parted, her brown eye-makeup complimented her overall look. She picked a pair of diamond earrings from her jewellery box. Have a look at her red carpet outfit below:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who received an award titled Beauty Icon of the Year, spread some sparkle and shine at the red carpet as she wore a black and gold ensemble by Swapnil Shinde. Her golden-black outfit had a detailed plunging neckline, billowy sleeves and a dhoti-styled that covered only one leg. To style her hair, she made a bun and added a pair of black earrings, which complimented her overall attire. Her classy and subtle make-up completed her look. Check out below:

