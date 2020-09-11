Deepika Padukone Leaves For Goa; To Begin Shooting For Shakun Batra's Next

Deepika Padukone on Friday left for Goa to shoot director Shakun Batra's untitled next. According to the reports, the actor will stay in Goa for 2 months to shoot the film.

The 'Padmavat' actor was spotted wearing a full neon green outfit at the airport. Taking the precautions in mind, the actor was seen wearing a face mask and waved to the paparazzi before going inside.

Deepika recently underwent a makeover before jetting off for her next in Goa. The actress is all set to start shooting for the Shakun Batra directorial and went for a hair cut to slip into the shoes of her upcoming character. The pictures of her transformation were shared by her hairstylist Clarabelle Saldanha who treated the fans with the amazing new look of the actress.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh snapped at the airport; couple returns from Bangalore

ABOUT SHAKUN'S MOVIE

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday have been roped in as the leads in director Shakun Batra's next directorial. Described as a relationship drama, Shakun said the film will see its character finding themselves "stuck in a morally ambiguous zone". Makers said (before pandemic) that the movie will release on February 12, 2021.

Deepika Padukone to complete brand commitments before heading to Goa for next film

Deepika Padukone's career front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film chronicles the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie received rave reviews from fans. Now, Deepika is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, '83', alongside husband, Ranveer Singh. '83', helmed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya among others. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.