Deepika Padukone To Complete Brand Commitments Before Heading To Goa For Next Film

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is reportedly supposed to leave for Goa, for the shooting of her upcoming Shakun Batra’s next has a couple of commitments to be fulfilled. Like other celebrities, Deepika Padukone will soon commence shooting adopting the new normal with all the necessary precautions. According to a press statement, one of the sources close to the actress informed that Deepika has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over.

Deepika Padukone to finish her pending brand endorsements

After doing away with her brand commitments, the actress would then get into her shooting mode for the films. Deepika has many coveted brands in her kitty that have been associated with her for years. In fact, in the lockdown, she signed another big brand as well. According to the statement, the Piku actress has been productively using this lockdown with conducting online narrations and preparing for her upcoming role. Her dedication to her work and her versatility is what keeps her going.

Sometime back, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted walking out of the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen twinning in denim and waist travel bags as they returned from Bangalore. Keeping the Coronavirus pandemic into consideration, The Ram Leela actors were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance at the airport. Deepika and Ranveer seemed to have traveled light as they were carrying their compact cabin bags.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film chronicles the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie received rave reviews from fans. Now, Deepika is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 83, alongside husband, Ranveer Singh. 83, helmed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya among others. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead".

