Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Snapped At The Airport; Couple Returns From Bangalore

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Monday were spotted walking out of the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen twinning in denim and waist travel bags as they returned from Bangalore.

Keeping the Coronavirus pandemic into consideration, The 'Ram Leela' actors were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance at the airport. Deepika and Ranveer seemed to have travelled light as they were carrying their compact cabin bags.

Deepika Padukone's career front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film chronicles the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie received rave reviews from fans. Now, Deepika is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 83, alongside husband, Ranveer Singh. 83, helmed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya among others. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead".

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Moreover, Singh also has been roped in for Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled for an October release, however, no official announcement has been made due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

