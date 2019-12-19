Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In This Floral Red Sabyasachi Saree

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actors who has stayed on top of their game consistently over the years. Deepika was last seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed historical drama Padmaavat. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

In addition to delivering blockbuster films one after the other, Deepika Padukone’s fashion is also widely popular among fans. She never ceases to amuse fans with jaw-dropping styles. Even when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival or at the Met Gala this year, Deepika Padukone made sure that the entire world noticed her.

Deepika Padukone’s recent floral saree

Deepika Padukone recently attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in a uber-stylish floral saree. She wore a red Sabyasachi saree with soft coloured florals along with a similar red coloured sleeveless, deep back blouse. She decorated her hair with roses and tied it up into a bun with side partition. She also wore statement stone earrings to complete the look.

Her entire saree and makeup just flowed along with her look. Deepika Padukone’s attempt to keep the look simple yet elegant has been successful for sure. Accompanying her at the event was her Chhapaak director, Meghna Gulzar.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi floral saree look here:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film was recently released by the makers and was very well received by fans. Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in ’83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan and the team has recently wrapped up the shoot of the film. ’83 is based on the events of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win. ’83 is expected to release in April 2020.

