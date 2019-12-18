Deepika Padukone In 2019: 'Bajirao Mastani' Star's Year In Review

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself with her stellar performances at the box office with films like Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, etc. She is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today and is also one of the most bankable actors. She never ceases to amuse her fans with blockbuster performances year after year. The year 2019 has been great for Deepika. Read on to know why:

Here is a recap of what 2019 was like for Deepika Padukone

Filmography of Deepika Padukone in 2019

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in 2018. The year 2019 did not see any new releases starring Deepika. The actor was, however, busy shooting for her upcoming films. 2020 will see some of the biggest and most anticipated films of the Piku actor.

Firstly, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is all set to release on January 10, 2019. She will also be seen in ’83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The film is inspired by the events of India’s win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Deepika Padukone’s personal life in 2019

Deepika Padukone celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranveer Singh in November 2019. They headed to the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh and Golden temple in Amritsar to offer their gratitude and prayers on their anniversary. They also had private celebratory events after that which was attended by both their closed ones.

Deepika Padukone also launched her newest venture in October 2019. This year, on World Mental Health Day, Deepika Padukone launched ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’. The online store features some of her most loved outfits up on sale and the proceeds of which were given to her NGO - The Live Love Laugh foundation that helps people fighting against mental health issues.

Awards bagged by Deepika Padukone in 2019

Deepika Padukone swept away most of the awards in 2019 for her spectacular performance in the historical drama, Padmaavat. She won the Zee Cine Awards early this year for the Best Actress. She was also nominated for a Filmfare Award, IIFA Award and Star Screen Award for her portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the film.

Fashion statements by Deepika Padukone in 2019

Deepika Padukone did not fail to impress the fashion police in 2019 too. She was also featured in the April issue of a leading magazine alongside global superstars Scarlett Johansson and Bae Doona. The actor also revealed her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London in March 2019.

Her larger than life outfits made sure to make heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala in 2019. Recently, Deepika Padukone also went short with her tresses that were loved by her fans. All in all, Deepika Padukone’s style file in 2019 is all you are going to need to survive the next year.

