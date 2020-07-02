Deepika Padukone Features In Louis Vuitton's Fictional Book Club By Nicolas Ghesquiere

Deepika Padukone left a strong mark in the International market when she featured in her first Hollywood project in 2017—the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. She also set the red carpet on fire at both MET Gala and Cannes events, post which she was covered by many International magazines pleasing the fashion world.

In her latest appearance, Deepika on Thursday shared her latest look from fashion label Louis Vuitton's Pre-fall 2020 collection in a unique concept –— fictional book club by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Deepika Padukone has become the first-ever Bollywood star to be a part of a global Louis Vuitton 2020 campaign. Reading a few lines from a twist-filled psychological thriller 'Don't Turn Around', Deepika looked ravishing in the black and white check dress paired up with a grey trench coat along with turquoise boots.

The LV Prefall 20 book club also features 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, 'Hollywood' actor Laura Harrier, 'Greta' actor Chloe Grace Moretz, and many other artists from different countries.

Deepika Padukone furthers mental health initiative with a short film, wins praises

Deepika cancels Paris Fashion Week visit due to coronavirus

In March this year, Deepika Padukone decided to give Paris Fashion Week a miss due to coronavirus outbreak in France at that time. The actor was invited by globally celebrated brand Louis Vuitton to attend its show at the fashion week.

"Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton''s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement in March.

Times when Deepika Padukone won Best Jodi Award for her onscreen chemistry with co-stars

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in "''83" as Romi Devi. She is also working on the Hindi remake of Hollywood film "The Intern"

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.