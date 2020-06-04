Movies Where Deepika Padukone Marked Special Appearances; 'Zero', 'Raabta' And More

Deepika Padukone's movies have often charmed the masses. Some of her much-loved movies include Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, and many more. Padukone who is next to be seen in the film 83 alongside Ranveer Singh has not only done some great films but cameo roles as well. Listed below are some of the films in which Deepika Padukone marked special appearances.

Films in which Deepika Padukone marked special appearances

Billu

Billu was a popular movie that came out in the year 2009. The film saw the cameo appearance of actor Deepika Padukone. The film followed the life of Billu, who was a poor barber and a childhood friend of the superstar Sahir Khan. Deepika had a short role in the film where she came as a star herself. The film directed by Priyadarshan has a rating of 6.2.

Raabta

This is another film that saw the special appearance of Deepika Padukone for the song, Raabta. The star appeared for the special appearance of the film's title song. Deepika's moves and costume won the hearts of many fans.

The film starred Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. The film followed the tale of a couple who had connections to their previous life. The film's music as well won the hearts of many fans. However, Raabta did not make a great show at the box-office as was expected by many analysts.

Zero

Deepika Padukone was also seen in the star-filled flick, Zero. The film predominantly starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Deepika Padukone, however, appeared as herself in the 2018 film. The film followed the life of Bauua, a person of short stature who falls in love with Aafia. She is a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. Bauua breaks up with her only to know more about her later that change things for him. The film directed by Aanand L. Rai has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb.

Main Aurr Mrs Khanna

Deepika Padukone also starred in the Salman Khan flick, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. The film starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sohail Khan in pivotal roles. Padukone played the role of Raina in the film. The film follows the life of Samir who gets married to Raina and they happily live until Samir loses his job. Later, Samir relocates to Singapore and when he returns, he finds that Raina is planning to marry Aakash, one of her old friends. The film directed by Prem Soni has a rating of 3.5 on IMDb.

