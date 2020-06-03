Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Wants To Marry A Girl Like Deepika Padukone; Read Here

Kartik Aaryan has time and again confessed his fondness for Deepika Padukone. From wanting to share the screen space with her to teach her steps from his song Dheeme Dheeme at the airport, Kartik Aaryan has expressed his likeness for Deepika Padukone. Recently, during a video interview with an online portal, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that he wants to marry a girl like Deepika Padukone which was truly endearing to witness.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Online Trolling; Says It Affects His Mother, Though Not Him

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he wants to marry someone like Deepika Padukone

Kartik Aaryan was quipped during the interview on the kind of girl he would like to tie the knot with. To this, Kartik Aaryan was quick to reply that he wishes to marry a girl like Deepika Padukone. He also revealed an adorable reason for his answer.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Wants Compliments For His New Look, Netizens Oblige With Honest Comments

Kartik Aaryan said that he would like to marry someone like Deepika Padukone who loves to flaunt her husband to the world. One cannot gush over this lovely reply as it is not a hidden fact that Deepika Padukone does not leave any stone unturned to share some mushy pictures and videos with husband Ranveer Singh on her social media. Kartik Aaryan's love for Deepika Padukone did not just end there.

Also Read: Times Kartik Aaryan Interviewed Real-life Heroes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan dance to Dheme Dheme at Star Screen Awards 2019 pic.twitter.com/9BrPjc4hgF — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) December 8, 2019

Kartik Aaryan was also asked in the interview that a fan wants him to do a film with Katrina Kaif as they looked good posing together at an award show. To this, the actor said that he looks good with Deepika too so he turned the question around to the fan himself and asked whether she would like him to star alongside Deepika Padukone in a movie. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also said that he would arrange for a film for himself with Katrina Kaif soon once the lockdown gets over.

Kartik revealed the time it took for him to learn the Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue

The Love Aaj Kal actor also answered an interesting question by a fan who asked him how much time did it take for him to learn the monologue for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama films. To this, he replied that it took him just 2 minutes to learn the monologue for the movies as he enjoys a photographic memory. Fans would surely find it interesting to witness if Kartik Aaryan's wish to star alongside Deepika Padukone will come true once the lockdown ends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.