Throwback To Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look And Other BTS Moments

Deepika Padukone is often counted among well-known fashion icons of Bollywood. The actor has always stunned us with her striking looks and brilliant acting skills. From acing her looks in traditional to western wear, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn every time. Going back to her 2018 Met Gala look, Deepika Padukone left no stone unturned in making her fashion appearance look incredible and fans still remember her MET Gala outing fondly. Let's reminisce about Deepika's stunning dress and some memorable BTS moments from the events-

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 look and some memorable BTS moments

This is one of the pictures of Deepika Padukone from her Met Gala behind the scenes. This picture shows how much a team works behind the scenes to make the actors look perfect. Deepika Padukone is seen enjoying behind the scene of her Met Gala 2018, with this picture in which she is smiling wide.

Have a look at this picture in which Deepika Padukone is struggling with her hairdo to look perfect with that serious and tense look on the face. Deepika is wearing a white bathrobe in this is behind the scenes from Met Gala 2018.

Also, have a look at this picture of Deepika which is again a BTS picture in which her make up stylish is applying the lip liner on her glossy lips. Deepika looks concentrated in this picture as she is getting ready for her perfect night look.

Now, talking about her attire for Met Gala 2018, Deepika Padukone opted for a sultry red gown. The Met Gala 2018 was Deepika Padukone’s second appearance at the prime night of New York. The beautiful actor chose a Prabal Gurung gown for her Met Gala 2018 appearance and slayed in it with a thigh-high slit at 'the event. Deepika’s appearance was a dramatic outfit that looked amazing on her. She made her Met Gala 2018 attire look bold in that bright red color making a huge style statement.

Deepika Padukone opted for a no heavy jewellery look and donned just a pair of diamond danglers with red matching peep-toes. With all this, Deepika Padukone let her apparel do all the talking with her sleek hairstyle. Deepika let go of her usual middle partition as she chose a different hairstyle for the Met Gala 2018 event.

