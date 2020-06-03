Deepika Padukone Shares Dos & Don'ts Issued By BMC In View Of Cyclone Nisarga

As Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Mumbai on June 3, Deepika Padukone has taken to her Instagram story to share important dos and don'ts that fans should know about. In her story, she first shared an English version of the dos and don'ts that Maharashtra government has issued for the citizens of its state. She also shared the Marathi version of the guidelines on her Instagram. Take a look at the posts below.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone Recommends Classic Lockdown Movie To Watch; Click To Know Which Film

Read Also | 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Quiz: Decide How Die-hard A YJHD, Deepika & Ranbir Fan You Are

Here are the Dos and Don'ts BMC has shared for the citizens

Dos:

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag.

Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems.

Pay attention to the official instructions on the television and radio.

If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone.

Keep an emergency kit ready.

Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some windows open so that pressure is maintained.

Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in the corners.

Hide under strong furniture such as stool or heavy table or desk and hold it tight.

Use your hands to protect your head and neck.

Avoid large roof spaces, such as auditoriums and shopping malls.

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture.

Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location.

Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools.

Store drinking water in a clean place (fill jugs, bottles, etc).

Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid as needed.

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to gas company.

Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires or smell of runner, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician.

Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly and neigbours.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Prove She Is A Complete Water-baby

Don'ts:

Do not spread or believe in rumours.

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during cyclone.

Stay away from damaged buildings.

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm.

Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

Call the BMC disaster control room helpline 1916 in case of emergency.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Strapless Red Gown Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.