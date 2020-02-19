The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone Or Ananya Panday; Who Wore The Tulle Ensemble Better?

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday marked her presence in an event in a yellow tulle ensemble, which resembled Deepika Padukone's famous 'cupcake' gown. Read more details.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. The actor has amazed us with her gorgeous looks and acting abilities. From acing her looks in a saree to salwar to a dress, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn every time she has stepped out. 

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a blush pink tulle gown at the Jio MAMI film festival which was held a couple of months ago. And now, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was also spotted wearing something similar at a recent award show. Recently, Ananya Panday sported a yellow tulle skirt for the Filmfare Awards which looked similar to Deepika Padukone's Jio Film Festival ensemble. Let's check out who wore the huge tulle gown look better. 

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone opted for a huge three-layered off-shoulder tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. The torso of the gown was black in colour and the skirt of the gown was blush pink in colour. Deepika Padukone opted for a fresh pink makeup look with nude pink lips. She completed her look with a messy low bun and small golden dangler earrings. 

Also Read | Diet Sabya Calls Out Ananya Panday On Copying Deepika Padukone,model Diandra Soares Reacts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read | MAMI Film Festival: Stars Shine Bright At The Event

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday opted for a two-piece set from Dylan Parienty for the Filmfare Awards. The Dylan Parienty ensemble had a black off-shoulder top and a sunshine yellow three-layered tulle skirt. The crop top has rhinestones detail on the hemline and bow details on the sleeves. Ananya Panday opted for a peach makeup look with peach lips. She completed her look with golden rings and cascading curls hairdo.

Also Read | Ananya Panday And Deepika Padukone Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The 'cupcake' Gown Better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday's ensemble were quite similar. However, their way of styling was very unique and fresh. While Deepika went for a gown, Ananya opted for a skirt and top look. Who do you think wore the tulle outfit look better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Teases Fans With A "new Beginning" And Promises Something Exciting

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram/ Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS TRUMP'S VISIT
RENUKA CHOWDHURY ON UDDHAV'S REMARK
NARENDRA MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SHIVAJI
AMNESTY INDIA LAYS ALLEGATIONS
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD