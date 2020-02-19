Deepika Padukone Or Ananya Panday; Who Wore The Tulle Ensemble Better?

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. The actor has amazed us with her gorgeous looks and acting abilities. From acing her looks in a saree to salwar to a dress, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn every time she has stepped out.
Deepika Padukone was spotted in a blush pink tulle gown at the Jio MAMI film festival which was held a couple of months ago. And now, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was also spotted wearing something similar at a recent award show. Recently, Ananya Panday sported a yellow tulle skirt for the Filmfare Awards which looked similar to Deepika Padukone's Jio Film Festival ensemble. Let's check out who wore the huge tulle gown look better.
Deepika Padukone opted for a huge three-layered off-shoulder tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. The torso of the gown was black in colour and the skirt of the gown was blush pink in colour. Deepika Padukone opted for a fresh pink makeup look with nude pink lips. She completed her look with a messy low bun and small golden dangler earrings.
Ananya Panday opted for a two-piece set from Dylan Parienty for the Filmfare Awards. The Dylan Parienty ensemble had a black off-shoulder top and a sunshine yellow three-layered tulle skirt. The crop top has rhinestones detail on the hemline and bow details on the sleeves. Ananya Panday opted for a peach makeup look with peach lips. She completed her look with golden rings and cascading curls hairdo.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday's ensemble were quite similar. However, their way of styling was very unique and fresh. While Deepika went for a gown, Ananya opted for a skirt and top look. Who do you think wore the tulle outfit look better? Let us know in the comment section below.
