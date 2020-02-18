Ananya Panday Teases Fans With A "new Beginning" And Promises Something Exciting

Ananya Panday is currently at an all-time high as she recently won the Best Debut Actor Award during a massive Bollywood Award Ceremony. She won the award for her role in Student of the Year 2 and later took to social media to thank all her fans, as well as her team for their love and support. Just a while ago, Ananya Panday revealed that she is also working on a secret project that she was really excited about.

Ananya Panday teases her fans with a secret new project

The above photo was shared by Ananya Panday on her Instagram story. In the picture, Ananya wrote that it was time for a new beginning and asked her fans to wish her luck. She also revealed that she was working on a 'top-secret' project and said that there was something exciting coming soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature in Khaali Peeli, where she will star alongside Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is set to release on June 12, 2020, and is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is touted to be an action thriller and is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Ananya also previously featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she starred alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The romance comedy released back in December of 2019 and was a massive success, with many critics and fans praising Ananya's performance.

Fans already know that Ananya Panday is also working on a second film for this year, tentatively Shakun Batra’s next. However, Ananya's cryptic post does not seem to be about the movie after Khaali Peeli. Rather, it might be about an entirely new project that she signed up for recently.

