Deepika Padukone Vs Momina Mustehsan: Who Wore Yellow Slit Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone, popularly known for her Bollywood and Hollywood films, is a raging actor who is also often been sought for when it comes to fashion and beauty. Another famous singer who is known for her unique sense of fashion happens to be Momina Mustehsan. The two celebs have created interesting fashion diaries on their respective Instagram handles. Listed below are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Momina Mustehsan donning the same yellow slit gown.

Deepika Padukone vs Momina Mustehsan

Pakistani singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan has not only made her name through her popular songs but also through her fashion. The popular celeb who was named as one of the 100 most influential women by BBC has created havoc with her style on Instagram. Momina, in the above post, wore an elaborate yellow slit gown for an event back in February this year. The bright yellow gown was not only flowy and gave a ballroom effect but also had a trail to it. Momina Mustehsan chose to keep her look simple with her drop earrings and bracelet. Her subtle makeup went well with her almost blonde locks.

Momina Mustehsan is known for songs like Awari, Afreen, Aaya Na Tu, Baari, and many more. Apart from singing, she is also a social activist. In 2018, she was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list along with nine other Pakistani individuals. The singer nowadays likes to keep fans updated with her quarantine routine on Instagram.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone in the above post wore an elaborate yellow slit gown for the Epigamia ad back in May 2019. The bright yellow gown was not only flowy and gave a ballroom effect but also had a high slit to it. Deepika Padukone chose to keep her look simple with just a pair of drop earrings. Her subtle makeup went well with her ponytail. She was seen posing to the camera while holding a spoon and the yogurt in hand.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. The film won many hearts and also won awards and accolades. Padukone is next to be seen in the film '83. She will be seen in the film alongside husband and co-star Ranveer Singh. Padukone is also known to have produced the film along with director Kabir Khan, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

