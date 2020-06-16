Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Pair?

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar have established themselves among the most popular on-screen duos. Ranveer Singh has romanced Deepika Padukone in two films while Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor have amazed the audience in more than five films. Read on to know, which on-screen duo is better.

Deepika-Ranveer or Kareena-Akshay?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were first seen together in 2013 in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only introduced the fresh pair to fans but also delivered three blockbuster hits. Reportedly, Ram-Leela earned ₹112 crores. Later in 2015, 'DeepVeer' were again seen together in Bajirao Mastani. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Bajirao Mastani was a major commercial success. It is reported that the film collected over ₹356 crores. In 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's duo was featured in Padmaavat. However, in the historic-drama, the duo was not paired together as lovers. For their next, the real-life husband-wife will play on-screen husband wife in Kabir Khan's '83. The upcoming sports biopic is based on Kapil Dev's life and team India's victory journey of World Cup 1983.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have teamed for around eight films. The duo was first seen in 2001, for a thriller-drama Ajnabee. Interestingly, they were not cast opposite each other in the film. It was their 2004's Aitraaz, which also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which won the hearts of the audience. They also romanced each other for musical-romance flick Bewafaa. Their 2008 and 2009 releases, Tashan and Kambakkhat Ishq respectively, managed to entertain the audience with a decent business at the BO.

After Kambakkhat Ishq, the duo was not seen in any other film for long. However, Kareena did cameos for Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar. After the hiatus of almost ten years, the duo marked their comeback in 2019. Their comedy-drama, Good Newwz, was not only a delight for their fans but also a commercial hit. Reportedly, the Raj Mehta directorial bagged an estimated amount of ₹196 crores.

