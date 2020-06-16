Deepika Padukone's Films With Director Homi Adajania Fans Can Binge-watch Over The Weekend

Deepika Padukone has worked in many films with director Homi Adajania and here is a list of films in which the director-actor duo defied norms and left a long-lasting mark on the audience. The list includes Cocktail, Finding Fanny and more. Take a look:

Cocktail

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail follows the story of a love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in prominent roles. As per box office reports, Finding Fanny has reportedly collected ₹50 crores.

Finding Fanny

Starring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles, Finding Fanny follows the story of Ferdie, an old postman, who decides to find his lost love Stefanie and embarks on a road trip with Angie, Savio and Rosie. Don Pedro, a local artist, also accompanies them. In the movie, Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Deepika Padukone’s mother-in-law.

My Choice

A collaboration between director Homi Adajania and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, My Choice is a short film is a social awareness initiative, which features 99 women from varying walks of life who come together to send out one powerful message. Backed by Vogue India, the video was launched as the seventh-anniversary issue to encourage people to think, talk and act in ways big or small on issues pertaining to women's empowerment.

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

