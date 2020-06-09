Deepika Padukone Is A Staunch LGBTQ Supporter And Here Is The Proof

Bollywood celebrities have time and again tried to bring a change in the societal attitude towards homosexuality as they have frequently voiced their opinions in support of the members of the LGBTQ+ community. Here are a few times when Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone supported the LGBTQ+ community. Read details.

Celebrations

Earlier in 2018, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a ‘rainbowy’ heart, celebrating the abolition of section 377. The actor also shared another picture of a rainbow coloured cake to celebrate the apex court’s verdict, which symbolises the LGBTQ community. Take a look at the pictures shared by Deepika Padukone:

“No one can dictate our lives”

In an interview with a news daily in 2018, Deepika spoke about the milestone verdict passed by the Supreme court and remarked that it was strange for her to even address the issue. Adding to the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that no one should allow anyone to dictate with whom one wants to spend their life.

Deepika is overwhelmed!

In 2019, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of the LGBTQ members wearing outfits inspired by her Met Gala and Cannes looks at a pride parade in Vadodara on June 29. In an interview with a leading news daily, Deepika revealed that she had come across some pictures from the parade and it was heartening to see them wear their vision of her Cannes and Met Gala outfits for the pride parade march. The actor remarked that they looked stunning. For the event, Deepika donned a lime green Giambattista Valli dress, which she paired with a pink turban, a striped pantsuit, a black and neon green dress, a white lace shirt and pants and a floral maxi dress.

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

(Image credits: Deepika's fan page)

