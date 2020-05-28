Deepika Padukone's Adorable Photos With Her Family Are Unmissable; Check Out

Deepika Padukone, apart from being known for her work in movies, is also known to be an avid social media user. She never fails to entertain the viewers and impress her fans with her Instagram posts. She often keeps her fans entertained by sharing some throwback pictures and pictures including her family. With all that said now, here are some of Deepika Padukone's photos with her family.

Deepika Padukone's photos with family

Deepika Padukone has been sharing several throwback pictures on her Instagram. Be it her childhood friend or her family, she has been sharing some of the most adorable pictures from her early years. She recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that also shows Aamir Khan spending time with Padukone's family. The throwback photo was clicked in the year 2000 when Padukone was dining with her family and Aamir Khan. The picture showcases her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, her sister Anisha Padukone, and others. She captioned the picture, ''Major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...😄 #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan''

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page to share some memorable moments. The photo features Deepika Padukone, her mother Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone. The three can be seen sporting ethnic wears and they all look in a joyful mood. She accompanied this adorable picture of her with family with the caption, ''Love You Amma!❤️'' Have a look at the post shared by Deepika Padukone:

Here is yet another picture of Deepika Padukone with her family. Padukone shared a picture of her and her husband Ranveer Singh and her sister Anisha Padukone. The trio can be seen having some fun time and they all look in a cheerful mood. Check out the post:

Deepika Padukone was last seen making an appearance in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Having received several awards and nominations over the years, Padukone has never failed to impress her critics. Some of the highly notable films of Deepika Padukone are Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and several others. She has also made her appearance in music videos including Naam Hai Tera, Phir Mile Sur Mere Tumhara, and Bolydude Ganeshan.

