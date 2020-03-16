Times When Deepika Padukone Openly Expressed Her Love For Ranveer Singh

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018. The couple made an officially announced their marriage on their social handles. The couple started with their love journey on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and they went on to star in more movies together, like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone never really expressed her love openly for Ranveer Singh except for the emojis she used to post on her Instagram handle. Here are some of the rare moments where Padukone opened up about her love for husband, Ranveer Singh:

Deepika spilling beans on Koffee With Karan

At a popular talk show, Deepika talked about the things that made her fall in love with him. She revealed the emotional quotient Ranveer carries and also talked about his expressiveness. She also shared the things she is disappointed with, which included his lifestyle. She also revealed the number of years the duo dated each other prior to their marriage — which was 6 years.

Deepika's first impression on Ranveer

Deepika and Ranveer had made an appearance at one of the leading dailies. They gave an interview a month before their marriage ceremony. Padukone shared her first impression of Singh. She also shared the moment she met him at a restaurant talking about his lineage.

Ranveer's hidden traits

During the promotions of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film Bajirao Mastani. During the promotions, Deepika was asked about working with Ranveer Singh. She shared how different and unique he was when he is spending time with family and friends. She said she has accepted him for his contrasting traits and she also shared how she can relate to his emotional side and the vulnerability is what she can connect to more.

