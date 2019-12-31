Here's A Look At Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone's Movies Together

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone are among the biggest stars in Bollywood. Being highly experienced in the film industry, both of these actors have created a sweet spot in the hearts of the audience. In fact, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked together as one unit in many movies. They are one of the most favourite on-screen pairs, especially during the early 2000s. Here are some of the best movies of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone together.

Cocktail (2012)

Cocktail is directed by Homi Adajani. The movie features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Dimple Kapadia, along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a guy and two girls who are best buddies but their personalities are completely opposite to each other.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

This comedy-drama movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie cast includes Rishi Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who is old-fashioned and she shares her personal romantic story with a man who has recently broken up. Saif and Deepika have played amazing roles in the movie.

Race 2 (2013)

Race 2 is directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla. The movie had Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who treads across the globe of the Indian mafia in Turkey. Ranveer, the character played by Saif, learns that the gangster he befriended as murdered his wife and plots revenge against him. This movie garnered a lot of attention from the audience and fans.

Aarakshan (2011)

This film is directed by Prakash Jha. Aarakshan features Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee along with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the key roles. The movie explores some core values like loyalty, honesty, and friendship. A decision taken by the court tests the man's loyalty.

