Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha, & Pooja Batra Slay In White Polka Dot Outfits

Nushrat Bharucha, Deepika Padukone, and Pooja Batra have often won the hearts of fans with their fashion choices. When it comes to fashion, these celebs have often set many trends. Listed below are pictures of Deepika Padukone, Pooja Batra & Nushrat Bharucha donning similar white polka dot dresses.

Deepika Padukone, Pooja Batra & Nushrat Bharucha: whose white polka dot outfit we love more?

Actor Pooja Batra was seen in two different polka dot dresses. One showcased a simple neckline whereas the other was a V-neck flowy pleated polka dress. Pooja Batra's fashion has often attracted fans and this one is no less. The actress's hair and makeup too enhanced her overall appearance.

Pooja has otherwise too been active on social media. Her tweets and gram has kept fans entertained and informed amidst the quarantine lockdown. Her marriage to Nawab Shah last year also brought in much news.

While Pooja's dress was cinched and clung to her lean figure, Deepika Padukone's polka dress was long and oversized. The off-shoulder ruffle and layered polka dress were simply perfect for the summer. Padukone even enhanced her look with the low bun and black hairband. She also added hoop earrings and black strappy heels to complete her look. Her dress even had pockets and that was quite the dress many fans had eyes on.

On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha's look was simply stellar. The actor wore a halter neck polka dress that looked more of a jumpsuit. Nushrat paired her outfit with stunning black sunglasses and a black hat. She also added stunning heels to her look. The actor's V-neck dress also showcased her decolletage. With the stunning background and a chopper ready, Nushrat was all good to go.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film 83 along with husband Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The trailer of the film is already making much news and viewers cant wait to see Singh-Padukone on the big screen once again.

Whereas, Nushrat Bharucha has been seen in films like Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and many more. Nushrat will next be seen in the film Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar. The trailer of the film is already making much news and viewers cant wait to see Nushrat on the big screen once again.

