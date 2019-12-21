Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Respects My Success & The Money I Make, That's Why I Married Him

At an event in Jaipur on Friday, Deepika Padukone spoke about her journey with Ranveer Singh. She also said that the two are on the same page when it comes to balancing professional and personal life. She further revealed that nothing has come in the way of their relationship.

"Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make. If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is totally different, and 7 years ago, when we were dating, things were different, and I was working more, and yet, to be genuinely okay with the fact that I was working more, I was busier, and there were days when I did not even used to come home, and not once has it come in the way of our relationship, that is unique, and I want to see more of that," Deepika said.

At Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Deepika said, "There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don’t think our lives are very different from anyone else’s. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That’s something where we are on the same page. It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other’s professional demands and we work around it."

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

