Deepika Padukone's Intiative For Women Empowerment; Invests In Electric Cab Services

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for two movies in the coming year, ’83 and Chhapaak. The actor has developed a firm foot in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone is making her production debut too, with ’83. Deepika is one of those stars who has always tried to explore different fields. Adding another feather to her cap, the actor is all set to enter into the automobile industry. Deepika Padukone is to invest in a huge amount in cab services.

Deepika as an entrepreneur

In conversation with an entertainment portal, the co-founder of Blu Smart cab service Punit K Goyal, revealed that Deepika Padukone will soon lend $5 million dollars for the business. Earlier according to reports, the actor was investing $3 million dollars in the cab service.

Punit, in the interview with the entertainment portal, said that Deepika loves the vision of his company. He added that Deepika is aware that cars are safer to travel and the company’s safety standards are very high. He talked about the company and said that the company owns cars and get the drivers on-board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board.

He mentioned that Deepika realised that cars are all-electric vehicles. Talking about the motive, he said that the company is building a great mobile platform and also trying to do something about the environment. The cars are zero-emission. Furthermore, he said that there’s no surge pricing and also there’s no ride cancellation. So when an individual books a ride, they get a ride. According to the company policy, the individual can cancel the ride but the driver can’t. He ended the conversation saying that Deepika felt motivated to invest because of all these reasons.

Punit also mentioned that Deepika scaled the brand and emphasised on the need for women empowerment. He further said that she got some women drivers on board so that they can gain employment. This was Deepika’s idea to do so.

