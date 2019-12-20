Deepika Padukone To Be A Part Of Gangubai Kathiawadi With Alia Bhatt? Details Inside

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside the office of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This sparked major speculations by fans that Deepika will be a part of one of his upcoming films. According to an article in a leading news portal, sources claim that Deepika Padukone might be playing a role in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt.

Deepika and Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The report claims that the source that shared the news talked about how Deepika has been offered to play a role in the film. The story is of Gangubai, whose character is played by Alia Bhatt. The source also shared that Deepika has been approached by the makers of the film. She might be essaying a small but important role in the movie. In the end, the source revealed that things are yet to be finalised between the actor and the makers. Thus, it will take some time to make it official.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is reportedly based on the Hussain Zaidi's book Queens of Mumbai. It traces the story of a sex worker in Kamathipura who later becomes a hit-woman and a drug peddler.

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

